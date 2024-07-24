World

Vietnamese warship arrives in Russia on ‘business call’

24 July 2024 - 07:30 By Lidia Kelly
The mooring of the frigate in Vladivostok comes weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Vietnam, where he said he wanted to build a 'reliable security architecture' in the Asia-Pacific region. File photo.
The mooring of the frigate in Vladivostok comes weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin's trip to Vietnam, where he said he wanted to build a 'reliable security architecture' in the Asia-Pacific region. File photo.
Image: Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS

A Vietnamese missile frigate arrived in Russia's port of Vladivostok on a "business call", Russia's TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the press service of Russia's Pacific Fleet.

"Today the frigate Hung Dao of the navy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam arrived in Vladivostok on a business call," TASS cited the press service as saying.

The ship will stay in Russia until the end of July, TASS reported.

The frigate was built in Russia and was commissioned by the Vietnamese navy in 2018, according to military bloggers.

According to Rosoboronoexport, Russia's defence exporter, it is designed to search, track and counter enemy surface, underwater and air targets. It is considered a light frigate at a maximum displacement of 2,500 tonnes.

The mooring of the frigate in Vladivostok, in Russia's far east, comes weeks after President Vladimir Putin's trip to Vietnam, where he said he wanted to build a "reliable security architecture" in the Asia-Pacific region.

Reuters

