World

Australia imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers, youth group over West Bank violence

25 July 2024 - 11:21 By Renju Jose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
"We call on Israel to hold perpetrators of settler violence to account and to cease its ongoing settlement activity, which only inflames tensions and further undermines stability and prospects for a two-state solution," Wong said in a statement.
"We call on Israel to hold perpetrators of settler violence to account and to cease its ongoing settlement activity, which only inflames tensions and further undermines stability and prospects for a two-state solution," Wong said in a statement.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad/ File photo

Australia on Thursday imposed financial sanctions and travel bans on seven Israeli settlers and a youth group it said had been involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

The unnamed group was responsible for inciting and perpetrating violence against Palestinians, while the settlers had been involved in beatings, sexual assault and torture and in some cases death, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

“We call on Israel to hold perpetrators of settler violence to account and to cease its ongoing settlement activity, which only inflames tensions and further undermines stability and prospects for a two-state solution,” Wong said in a statement.

The move by the Australian government comes after allies Britain, the US, Canada and Japan sanctioned some Israeli settlers in response to the violence in the West Bank.

Israel's embassy in Australia said the country condemned violence acts against Palestinian communities.

“Israel is a state of law and will work to bring the extreme minority involved to justice,” a spokesperson said in an email.

Violent acts by some Israeli settlers in the West Bank have increased amid Israel's war in Gaza, sparked by an attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7.

Since the 1967 Middle East war, Israel has occupied the West Bank of the Jordan River which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state. It has built Jewish settlements there that most countries deem illegal but Israel disputes this and cites historical and Biblical ties to the land.

Australia considers Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian Territories illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Musk activates internet service in Gaza hospital with help of UAE, Israel

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service has been activated in a hospital in the Gaza Strip with the help of the United Arab Emirates and ...
News
1 day ago

Protesters hoist Palestinian flags in Washington during Netanyahu speech

Protesters demanding the US stop military aid to Israel hoisted Palestinian flags and burnt American ones outside Washington's Union Station in ...
News
3 hours ago

Israel's Netanyahu says deal could be near for hostages in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told families of hostages held in Gaza that a deal that would secure their release could be near, his ...
News
2 days ago

Israeli forces retrieve bodies of five hostages from Gaza, military says

Israeli forces recovered on Wednesday the bodies of five hostages killed in Hamas' October 7 attack and held in Gaza since, the Israeli military said.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Dams overflowing but more rain forecast for Cape Town and surrounds South Africa
  2. Shein to open pop-up store in South Africa to woo more shoppers South Africa
  3. WATCH | Foundation for VBS victims calls on ANC, EFF, SACP to pay back the money South Africa
  4. Court says NHI may not instruct where private health practitioners must work South Africa
  5. DA 'won't vote with ANC in Joburg' and is 'unbothered' by ActionSA's move to South Africa

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate