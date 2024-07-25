World

Frankfurt airport temporarily halts flights as climate activists protest near runways

25 July 2024 - 07:23 By Miranda Murray
Police secures the area at the "Zentrum der islamischen Kultur Frankfurt e.V." after Germany's interior ministry has banned the Islamic Centre Hamburg (IZH) association and its subsidiary organizations, saying it pursues radical Islamist goals in Frankfurt, Germany, July 24, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Maximilian Schwarz

Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest, temporarily suspended flights on Thursday morning after climate activists staged a demonstration near the airport runways.

“Passengers are asked not to go to the airport for the time being,” the airport said on social media platform X, asking them to check their flight status and allow for extra travel time.

Last Generation climate activists said in a statement that six protesters had cut through a fence and had reached various points around the Frankfurt airport runways with posters reading “Oil kills”.

The group, which wants the German government to pursue a global agreement to exit oil, gas and coal by 2030, has listed several countries across Europe and North America where similar disruptions are planned as part of a protest campaign that began on Wednesday.

Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport, the country's sixth-largest, suspended flights for several hours on Wednesday after climate activists glued themselves to a runway, while similar actions at other European airports had been foiled by authorities.

Reuters

