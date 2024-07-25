World

Israeli forces retrieve bodies of five hostages from Gaza, military says

25 July 2024 - 10:46 By Maayan Lubell
A woman passes by a wall covered with photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A woman passes by a wall covered with photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip on July 24, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israeli forces recovered on Wednesday the bodies of five hostages killed in Hamas' October 7 attack and held in Gaza since, the Israeli military said.

Maya Goren, a 56-year-old kindergarten teacher, was killed during the attack on her kibbutz, Nir Oz, according to Israeli Army Radio, one of the communities worst hit in the deadly attack in southern Israel that triggered the devastating war.

The other four hostages were two reserve soldiers and two conscript soldiers killed in combat during the October 7 attack, the military said.

Their bodies were retrieved from the area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where Israeli forces launched new raids this week.

The five had been listed among 120 hostages still in Gaza, about a third of whom Israel has declared dead in absentia, based on forensic findings, intelligence, interrogations of captured militants, videos and testimony of released hostages.

In a speech to the US Congress on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was actively engaged in intensive efforts to release the remaining hostages which he was confident would succeed.

An Israeli delegation would participate in talks to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release — mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar — next week, an Israeli official said on Wednesday.

Hamas wants a ceasefire agreement to end the war in Gaza, but Netanyahu says the war cannot end before Hamas is defeated.

Reuters

