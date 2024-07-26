World

Chinese special envoy Li Hui will visit Brazil, SA, Indonesia for Ukraine talks

26 July 2024 - 10:45 By Reuters
Chinese special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui at a press briefing, in Beijing, China. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Chinese special envoy for Eurasian affairs Li Hui will visit Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia for a fourth round of shuttle diplomacy on Ukraine from July 28, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

Li will “exchange views with important members of the Global South on the situation and peace talks process, explore ways to cool down the situation and accumulate conditions for restarting peace talks”, spokesperson Mao Ning said.

