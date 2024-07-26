World

How Macron’s ‘crazy’ Olympics ceremony along the Seine came about

26 July 2024 - 07:26 By Michel Rose and Julien Pretot
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A floating parade is due to set off on the River Seine on Friday night as part of the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games. File photo.
A floating parade is due to set off on the River Seine on Friday night as part of the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters

When early proponents of hosting an unprecedented Olympics opening ceremony along the River Seine pitched the idea to the then-head of Paris police, he was dead-set against it.

"It's madness," Didier Lallement said in 2021, according to two sources, citing the vast logistical and security challenges of throwing such an ambitious event in a city still marked by 2015 Islamist attacks that killed 130 people.

With the spectacular floating parade due to set off along the Seine on Friday night [from 7.30pm South African time], President Emmanuel Macron will hope Lallement's doubts prove ill-founded.

"At the beginning, it seemed to be a crazy and not very serious idea," Macron told foreign reporters at the Elysee palace on Monday.

"But we decided it was the right moment to deliver the crazy idea and make it real."

France has rolled out its biggest ever security operation to safeguard the Games and its blockbuster opening ceremony. Officials said there is no direct threat to the Games, but said they have so far foiled two suspected attacks.

Anti-drone units a new tool to keep Paris 2024 Olympics safe

Security is the Paris 2024 Olympics' hottest topic and France intends to leave no stone unturned as it prepares to secure the Games with the help of ...
News
4 months ago

Up to three billion people are expected to tune in for the opening ceremony, in which athletes will sail 5.6km down the Seine against one of the world's most stunning backdrops.

Organisers have largely kept their plans for the ceremony under wraps, but Thomas Jolly, artistic director for the event, spoke this week about "a large fresco" celebrating "the relationship Paris and France maintains with the world".

Lallement's office, the General Secretariat for the Sea where he works, declined to comment.

Whether France pulls it off remains to be seen. Getting everyone on board with the idea pitched by Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet to Macron in 2019 was a major battle.

The idea came to Estanguet, a three-time Olympics canoeing champion, after he witnessed the opening ceremony of the 2018 Youth Olympics held in the streets of Buenos Aires in Argentina and attended by more than 200,000 people, his advisers said.

Estanguet wanted to throw "away the rule book" for Paris 2024, they said. He tasked Paris 2024 executive director Thierry Reboul, a former Air France advertising chief in charge of the Olympic ceremony, with finding an original idea.

Inspiration struck in 2019 when Reboul was strolling along the Seine and thought the opening ceremony would take place on the river.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo told Reuters she was keen from the start. But not everyone agreed. Aside from Lallement, police unions were also against the high-risk river ceremony, union officials said.

'Cybercriminals ready for Olympics – are you?' ask experts ahead of games

With many sports fans gearing up to watch the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, live or virtually, viewers are warned to be on the lookout for ...
News
19 hours ago

However, Macron was immediately seduced by the idea, and pushed sceptical police and intelligence officials to make it happen, sources close to the president said.

"I don't want to know what you think, I want to know how we can do it'," a source close to Macron recalled him saying.

Macron pledged to give police more headcount to secure the event. He also commissioned a confidential "feasibility report" which in 2021 concluded the Seine ceremony was possible under certain conditions, with fewer spectators and more police.

The president made the announcement public in late 2021 to ensure there would be no going back, the source close to him said, but has said there are back-up plans if the event can't proceed.

Many foreign delegations expressed scepticism, and at one point some threatened to cancel their attendance, another French source with knowledge of the matter said.

"They were told no stone would be left unturned," the source said, adding French authorities decided to be "over zealous" by deploying 45,000 police to secure the event, more than triple what is used for a regular Bastille Day celebration in the entire Paris region.

"It's huge, but it's the little exaggeration that was needed so we're secure and confident, and we have reassured the 200 delegations that gave their green light," the source said.

Thousands of manholes were wielded shut on the route, cellars and Airbnb rentals along the river were searched, and the catacombs were checked, interior minister Gerald Darmanin said this week. Macron threw one final curve ball with his decision to dissolve parliament less than two months before the opening ceremony. The resulting election has yielded a caretaker government, but officials said planning is unchanged.

Mayor Hidalgo, a Socialist who rarely has a kind word for Macron's pro-business government, had to work hand in hand with Darmanin, a conservative, to make the ceremony happen.

She said: "I told him, 'We succeed together, or we fail together'."

Reuters

READ MORE:

South African police head to the Paris Olympics

A team of 15 South African police officers are en route to the Olympic Games in Paris, France.
News
23 hours ago

Wayde to share Olympic ceremony with sister, but what about the relay?

Wayde van Niekerk gets to share the opening ceremony experience with his hockey player sister Kayla Swarts on Friday.
Sport
16 hours ago

SA’s top 10 Olympic medal hopes feature new sport stars in Paris

South Africa has won medals in new sports or disciplines without fail since readmission
Sport
9 hours ago

WATCH | Paris mayor finally swims in Seine to prove water purity

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swam in the River Seine on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise to try to convince doubters that its waters will be clean ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Blitzboks shock New Zealand to storm into Olympics sevens semis Rugby
  2. Spray-on marathon shoe launched in bid for Paris spotlight World
  3. Top sports psychologist joins Team SA in Paris to give athletes mental edge Sport
  4. 'Cybercriminals ready for Olympics – are you?' ask experts ahead of games Sci-Tech
  5. DAVID ISAACSON IN PARIS | Mon Dieu! Friendly Parisians as games approach Sport
  6. Olympic refugee team leader hopes for first medal World
  7. Olympic surfers score with ‘awesome’ floating athlete’s village Sport

Most read

  1. South African police head to the Paris Olympics South Africa
  2. Golden Arrow offers free rides to boy, 11, who had to walk eight hours home South Africa
  3. Future of prisons under Groenewald's guard takes spotlight, with praises all ... South Africa
  4. WesBank subcontractor arrested after 'trying to pay investigators R150k' South Africa
  5. Jetour to enter South African market with 40 dealerships in September news

Latest Videos

Playstation, cellphones and marijuana found at Johannesburg Correctional Center
African coaching luminaries as Pitso receives honorary doctorate