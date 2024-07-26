Three high-speed train routes in France were vandalised overnight, the state-owned railway operator SNCF said on Friday, causing massive disruption to traffic on the day the Olympic Games officially get underway.
The SNCF said: "Last night the SNCF was victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, northern and eastern high-speed lines. Fires were deliberately set to damage our installations."
Vandals target France’s high-speed rail network as Olympics kick off
Image: Reuters/Louisa Gouliamaki
