Trump tells Christians they won't have to vote after this election

28 July 2024 - 10:37 By Tim Reid
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Turning Point Action's The Believers Summit 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., July 26, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Image: Marco Bello

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump told Christians on Friday that if they vote for him this November, “in four years, you don't have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good, you're not gonna have to vote.”

It was not clear what the former president meant by his remarks, in an election campaign where his Democratic opponents accuse him of being a threat to democracy, and after his attempt to overturn his 2020 defeat to President Joe Biden, an effort that led to the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for clarification of his comments.

Trump was speaking at an event organised by the conservative group Turning Point Action in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump said: “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. “You won't have to do it any more. Four more years, you know what, it will be fixed, it will be fine, you won't have to vote any more, my beautiful Christians.”

He added: “I love you Christians. I'm a Christian. I love you, get out, you gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don't have to vote again, we'll have it fixed so good you're not going to have to vote,” Trump said.

In an interview with Fox News in December, Trump said that if he won the November 5 election he would be a dictator, but only on “day one”, to close the southern border with Mexico and expand oil drilling.

Democrats have seized on that comment. Trump has since said the remarks were a joke.

If Trump wins a second term in the White House, he can serve only four more years as president. US presidents are limited to two terms, consecutive or not, under the US constitution.

In May, speaking at a National Rifle Association gathering, Trump quipped about serving more than two terms as president.

He referred to the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt, a Democrat, the only president to serve more than two terms. The two-term limit was added after Roosevelt's presidency.

“You know, FDR, 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don't know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” Trump asked the NRA crowd.

Trump's remarks on Friday pointed to the need for both parties to energise their base voters ahead of what will likely be a closely fought election. Trump has enjoyed loyal support from evangelicals in the past two elections.

The race has abruptly tightened after the decision by Biden to end his re-election bid and with his vice president, Kamala Harris, becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Recent opinion polls show Trump's significant lead over Biden has been largely erased since the torch was passed to Harris.

Jason Singer, a Harris campaign spokesperson, in a statement did not directly address Trump's remarks about Christians not having to vote again.

Singer described Trump's overall speech as “bizarre” and “backward looking”.

Reuters

