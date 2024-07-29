World

China’s state planner allocates flood relief funding to five provinces

29 July 2024 - 08:00 By Joe Cash
Workers clear mud after floods in Guangdong province in China on June 19 2024. File photo.
Image: cnsphoto via REUTERS

China's state planner on Monday said it had issued 500m yuan (R1.2-trillion) from the central budget to support the recovery of five provinces after a typhoon and torrential rains.

The investment will "support the emergency recovery of Hunan, Henan, Sichuan and Shaanxi (provinces) after heavy rainfall and flooding and the typhoon disaster in Fujian (province)", the national development and reform commission said, with a focus on restoring damaged flood control infrastructure, schools, hospitals and other public service facilities.

Reuters

