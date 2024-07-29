World

One person killed in flooding at shipping canal in Russia's northwest

29 July 2024 - 12:56 By Lucy Papachristou
Seven people were rescued from the floodwaters of the White Sea—Baltic Canal, a 141-mile-long (227-kilometre) shipping lane which connects the Arctic's White Sea to the Gulf of Finland in St Petersburg, the committee said in a post on the VKontakte social network.
Image: 123RF/ stinger700

One person was killed and several houses destroyed on Monday after a temporary plug in the locks of a shipping canal north of St Petersburg was washed away, a state safety committee in Russia's Karelia region said.

It said the flooding began after a temporary plug eroded during reconstruction work, adding that authorities were working to clarify what had happened.

Video footage published by Russian media showed the canal transformed into a surging river, propelling tree branches and other wreckage downstream.

Rescuers were still searching for two women, the committee said.

Reuters

