One person was killed and several houses destroyed on Monday after a temporary plug in the locks of a shipping canal north of St Petersburg was washed away, a state safety committee in Russia's Karelia region said.
Seven people were rescued from the floodwaters of the White Sea—Baltic Canal, a 141-mile-long (227-kilometre) shipping lane which connects the Arctic's White Sea to the Gulf of Finland in St Petersburg, the committee said in a post on the VKontakte social network.
It said the flooding began after a temporary plug eroded during reconstruction work, adding that authorities were working to clarify what had happened.
Video footage published by Russian media showed the canal transformed into a surging river, propelling tree branches and other wreckage downstream.
Rescuers were still searching for two women, the committee said.
Reuters
One person killed in flooding at shipping canal in Russia's northwest
Image: 123RF/ stinger700
One person was killed and several houses destroyed on Monday after a temporary plug in the locks of a shipping canal north of St Petersburg was washed away, a state safety committee in Russia's Karelia region said.
Seven people were rescued from the floodwaters of the White Sea—Baltic Canal, a 141-mile-long (227-kilometre) shipping lane which connects the Arctic's White Sea to the Gulf of Finland in St Petersburg, the committee said in a post on the VKontakte social network.
It said the flooding began after a temporary plug eroded during reconstruction work, adding that authorities were working to clarify what had happened.
Video footage published by Russian media showed the canal transformed into a surging river, propelling tree branches and other wreckage downstream.
Rescuers were still searching for two women, the committee said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos