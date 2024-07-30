World

Cyprus on standby to help in Middle East evacuations if needed

30 July 2024 - 09:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mourners attend the funeral of 10 of the victims of the rocket attack on July 28 in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights.
Mourners attend the funeral of 10 of the victims of the rocket attack on July 28 in Majdal Shams, Golan Heights.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Cyprus is on standby to assist in the evacuation of civilians from the Middle East if a standoff between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon escalates, its foreign minister said on Monday.

Lebanon has been bracing for a response from Israel since a rocket strike killed 12 children and teens in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. Israel and the US have blamed Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah for the strike. Hezbollah has denied any involvement.

Cypriot authorities have had an emergency response mechanism in place for a possible evacuation of civilians since last October, foreign minister Constantinos Kombos told reporters.

“We have established the manner in which the scheme will operate, if needed,” Kombos said.

“We are all hoping it won't be necessary, but should that not happen, Cyprus will continue to operate as a safety bridge in facilitating the departure of civilians from any embattled zone in our area,” he added.

The east Mediterranean island was used to evacuate thousands of foreigners from Lebanon in 2006 during a flare-up in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. It was also used as a stopover by Britain in evacuating Britons and dual citizens from Sudan last year.

Hezbollah is an ally of Hamas, the militant Islamist group which has been running Gaza and whose attack on southern Israel last October triggered the Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave.

READ MORE:

Israeli officials say they want to avoid all-out war in Lebanon retaliation

Israel wants to hurt Hezbollah but not drag the Middle East into all-out war, two Israeli officials said on Monday, as Lebanon braced for retaliation ...
News
3 hours ago

Beirut airport cancels flights amid fears of Israeli attack

Some flights at Beirut airport have been cancelled or delayed, with Lebanon's Middle East Airlines (MEA) saying disruptions to its schedule were ...
News
1 day ago

Tel Aviv hit by drone attack claimed by Iranian-backed Houthis

A long-range Iranian-made drone hit the centre of Tel Aviv in the early hours of Friday in an attack claimed by the Yemen-based Houthi militia that ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We cannot live like this' — principal after school teacher shot five times South Africa
  2. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  3. Tiffany Haddish defends herself after stir over Zimbabwe grocery store video Africa
  4. No, Sanral will not tow your car for free news
  5. Insect wreaks havoc on prickly pear industry Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer