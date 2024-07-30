World

Typhoon remnants bring rains, floods that kill four in China

30 July 2024 - 10:00 By Bernard Orr
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Waves crash on the coast of Sansha town as Typhoon Gaemi approaches, in Ningde, Fujian province, China July 25, 2024.
Waves crash on the coast of Sansha town as Typhoon Gaemi approaches, in Ningde, Fujian province, China July 25, 2024.
Image: cnsphoto via REUTERS

Torrential rain and floods killed four people and spurred the evacuation of thousands from homes in China's southern province of Hunan, lashed by record rainfall from the remnants of Typhoon Gaemi, state media said on Tuesday.

Days of heavy rain have breached major dykes and dams, flooding swathes of cropland, with state broadcaster CCTV saying the finance ministry earmarked funds of 238 million yuan ($33 million) for disaster prevention and agricultural aid.

Weather experts blamed the heavy rain in humid conditions on a combination of a southwest monsoon and the outer cloud system from Gaemi, according to the state-backed Beijing News.

In Zixing county, the extreme weather has affected almost 90,000 people, damaging about 1,400 homes and tearing up about 1,300 roads, the People's Daily said on its website, and snapped power links to several villages.

Zixing has received record rain since Friday from the impact of Gaemi, with 24-hour rainfall exceeding 645mm (25.3 inches) at one spot, added the paper, which is the mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party.

Two days of rain have raised the level of the Juanshui river, breaching three dykes, the official Xinhua news agency said, although one was filled in again on Monday.

The Juanshui flows into the Xiangjiang, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, and floods rose to a record in some parts, state media said.

A landslide unleashed by the rain washed away homes in Hunan, killing 15 people on Sunday, state media added.

Heavy rains have also pummelled several other provinces, prompting them to issue warnings and activate emergency plans.

The government met last week to discuss wider measures to tackle natural disasters. China has already released disaster relief funds of at least 6.9 billion yuan ($951 million), Reuters calculations show.

Reuters

People walk on the tarmac as rescue efforts are underway in flooded areas near the country's border with China, which has been hit by heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Gaemi, in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, July 28, 2024 in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.
People walk on the tarmac as rescue efforts are underway in flooded areas near the country's border with China, which has been hit by heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Gaemi, in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, July 28, 2024 in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency.
Image: KCNA via REUTERS

READ MORE:

Typhoon Gaemi lashes China after pounding Taiwan, Philippines

Typhoon Gaemi pummelled towns on China's coastal Fujian province on Friday with heavy rains and strong winds as the most powerful storm to hit the ...
News
3 days ago

Taiwan braces for Typhoon Gaemi, suspends work, cancels flights

Taiwan hunkered down on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Gaemi, with financial markets closed, people given the day off work, flights ...
News
6 days ago

Taiwan curtails war games as Typhoon Gaemi barrels towards island

Taiwan curtailed its annual Han Kuang war games and readied emergency equipment on Tuesday as Typhoon Gaemi barrelled towards the island, with the ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'We cannot live like this' — principal after school teacher shot five times South Africa
  2. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  3. Tiffany Haddish defends herself after stir over Zimbabwe grocery store video Africa
  4. No, Sanral will not tow your car for free news
  5. Insect wreaks havoc on prickly pear industry Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer