World

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

31 July 2024 - 11:04 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, on July 30.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Iran, on July 30.
Image: Office of the Iranian supreme leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours in Iran, the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Wednesday, describing the strike as a “severe escalation” that would not achieve its goals.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country's new president, and said it was investigating.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news, which came less than 24 hours after Israel claimed to have killed the Hezbollah commander it said was behind a deadly strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, appears to set back chances of any imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

“This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

He said Hamas would continue the path it was following, adding: “We are confident of victory.”

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, has been the face of the Palestinian group's international diplomacy as the war set off by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 has raged in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli air strike.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh has moved between Turkey and Qatar's capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Hamas' ally Iran.

MORE:

Iranian president sworn in with chants of 'Death to America, Israel'

Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in on Tuesday, after winning an election earlier this month by promising to improve ties with the ...
News
5 hours ago

Hezbollah-Israel conflict not inevitable, US defence secretary says

The US defense secretary said on Tuesday he did not believe a fight was inevitable between Hezbollah and Israel though he remained concerned about ...
News
1 day ago

Hezbollah says its leader meets Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza, ceasefire talks

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met a Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, to discuss the ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident South Africa
  2. Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient South Africa
  3. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  4. Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer