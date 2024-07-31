Panama Canal to increase transit slots in September as rains arrive early

The Panama Canal expects to increase the number of daily transit slots for vessels to 36 from 34 beginning in September, the canal's deputy administrator said, as rains allow authorities to ease drought-imposed restrictions.
Panama experienced its third-driest year on record in 2023, lowering the canal's water level and forcing its authority to limit the number of vessels using the waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
At times more than 100 ships lined up and waited up to 21 days to use the canal, which is responsible for about 5% of global shipping.
“The operation is practically back to normal. We have 34 transits (per day) and on August 5 we will increase to 35 transits. In September we'll be able to increase to 36,” deputy administrator Ilya Espino said on Monday.
“For now we are on the right track,” Espino said.
The early arrival of the rainy season in recent weeks has allowed authorities to increase the number of ships authorised to cross the canal.
“In the summer, the aim is not to have to reduce the number of transit slots, only the draft, as we do every year, and to have normal transit activity from September,” Espino said.
The Canal Authority expects the outlook to boost total revenues by 18% year-on-year to $5.6bn (R102bn) during the 2024-2025 fiscal year which begins in October, with state contributions growing 13%.
Espino told Reuters the canal would remain competitive even if projects aiming to connect the Atlantic and Pacific gain speed in Colombia and Mexico, projects she described as “complementary”.
A transoceanic freight rail line in southern Mexico is among President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's signature economic development projects, while in Colombia a land corridor connecting the oceans has been debated for years.
“We have a very varied market and many segments that a land corridor does not for flexibility or availability to move as many segments as we do,” Espinso said.
She said the canal seeks to strengthen its operational competitiveness, though its priority is to seek new water sources.
To this end, the canal's authorities plan to build a new reservoir in six years at a cost of about $1.6bn (R29.2bn) which would provide the corridor with enough water to keep operating.
Panama Canal to increase transit slots in September as rains arrive early
Image: 123RF/ waeske
