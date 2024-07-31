World

Panama Canal to increase transit slots in September as rains arrive early

31 July 2024 - 11:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The drought-imposed restrictions meant Panamex container ships seeking to cross the canal connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans had to comply with a maximum depth of 47.5 feet, down from 50 feet, forcing them to weigh less or transport fewer goods. File photo.
The drought-imposed restrictions meant Panamex container ships seeking to cross the canal connecting the Atlantic and Pacific oceans had to comply with a maximum depth of 47.5 feet, down from 50 feet, forcing them to weigh less or transport fewer goods. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ waeske

The Panama Canal expects to increase the number of daily transit slots for vessels to 36 from 34 beginning in September, the canal's deputy administrator said, as rains allow authorities to ease drought-imposed restrictions.

Panama experienced its third-driest year on record in 2023, lowering the canal's water level and forcing its authority to limit the number of vessels using the waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

At times more than 100 ships lined up and waited up to 21 days to use the canal, which is responsible for about 5% of global shipping.

“The operation is practically back to normal. We have 34 transits (per day) and on August 5 we will increase to 35 transits. In September we'll be able to increase to 36,” deputy administrator Ilya Espino said on Monday.

“For now we are on the right track,” Espino said.

The early arrival of the rainy season in recent weeks has allowed authorities to increase the number of ships authorised to cross the canal.

“In the summer, the aim is not to have to reduce the number of transit slots, only the draft, as we do every year, and to have normal transit activity from September,” Espino said.

The Canal Authority expects the outlook to boost total revenues by 18% year-on-year to $5.6bn (R102bn) during the 2024-2025 fiscal year which begins in October, with state contributions growing 13%.

Espino told Reuters the canal would remain competitive even if projects aiming to connect the Atlantic and Pacific gain speed in Colombia and Mexico, projects she described as “complementary”.

A transoceanic freight rail line in southern Mexico is among President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's signature economic development projects, while in Colombia a land corridor connecting the oceans has been debated for years.

“We have a very varied market and many segments that a land corridor does not for flexibility or availability to move as many segments as we do,” Espinso said.

She said the canal seeks to strengthen its operational competitiveness, though its priority is to seek new water sources.

To this end, the canal's authorities plan to build a new reservoir in six years at a cost of about $1.6bn (R29.2bn) which would provide the corridor with enough water to keep operating.

READ MORE:

Panama's president-elect vows to help fix canal water problems, build major train line

Panama's president-elect, Jose Raul Mulino, said on Wednesday he will urge lawmakers to approve a law enabling the Panama Canal to build large water ...
News
2 months ago

War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024

Recent hostilities in the Red Sea have thrown global shippers of vital goods for a loop - but it is hardly the only issue that big carriers are ...
News
6 months ago

Panama Canal lowers maximum depth limit on ships due to drought

The Panama Canal will impose lower draft restrictions on the largest ships passing through the key global trade route due to falling water levels at ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident South Africa
  2. Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient South Africa
  3. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  4. Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer