World

Taylor Swift responds to tragic attack at Southport dance class

‘I'm just completely in shock.’

31 July 2024 - 15:32
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Taylor Swift shares message after attack in Southport, England, where two children were killed and nine injured at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Another child succumbed to injuries later while five children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested.
Taylor Swift shares message after attack in Southport, England, where two children were killed and nine injured at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Another child succumbed to injuries later while five children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested.
Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has shared a heartfelt message after the tragic attack in Southport, England, where two children were killed and nine others injured at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

One of the injured children later succumbed to her wounds, raising the death toll to three.

The incident, which occurred Tuesday, left the community in shock and mourning.

“The horror of yesterday's [Tuesday] attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders. These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families,” Swift said.

The attack, which occurred in northwest England, has led to the arrest of a 17-year-old male suspect. Police have detained him on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

In addition to the two children who were fatally stabbed, nine other children were injured, with five left in critical condition. Two adults also suffered critical injuries.

Reuters reported police chief constable Serena Kennedy said the adults who sustained injuries were trying to protect the children.

“We believe the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children. Multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries,” Kennedy said. 

The event, described in an online advertisement as a yoga and dance workshop for children aged between six and 11, turned into a scene of unimaginable violence.

The motive for the attack remains unclear; however, police have stated it does not appear to be terrorism-related and they are not seeking any additional suspects.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, Israeli police say

A Canadian citizen tried to carry out a stabbing attack in a southern Israeli town and was "neutralised", Israeli authorities said.
News
1 week ago

Life in jail for man who fatally stabbed wife 18 times in front of their children

A man who fatally stabbed his wife more than 18 times was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment.
News
1 month ago

Chinese social media companies condemn hate speech against Japanese after knife attack

China's top social media companies have condemned online hate speech targeting Japanese, delivering a vigorous response to comments triggered by a ...
News
4 weeks ago

Woman arrives at hospital with axe wound, boyfriend arrested

Free State police have arrested a 48-year-old man after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend with an axe and strangled her when she caught him ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident South Africa
  3. Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  4. Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient South Africa
  5. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer