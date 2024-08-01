World

WATCH | 96-year-old Polish veteran recalls 1944 Warsaw Uprising

01 August 2024 - 10:30 By Reuters
Andrzej Frydryszak was 16 years old when he first held a gun in his hand. The survivor of the Warsaw Uprising recalls that moment 80 years on, and how he felt as the Warsaw uprising 'finally' happened, with tragic consequences.

