World

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

02 August 2024 - 07:16 By Andrea Shalal and Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mourners carry the coffin of assassinated Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2024.
Mourners carry the coffin of assassinated Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2024.
Image: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency) Handout via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the killing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh was not helpful for reaching a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza.

There has been an increased risk of an escalation into a broader Middle East war after the assassination of Haniyeh in Iran drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, who had participated in internationally-brokered indirect talks on reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

Anxious residents in Israeli-besieged Gaza feared that Haniyeh's killing on Wednesday would prolong the war.

Iran said the killing took place hours after he attended a swearing-in ceremony for its new president.

“It doesn't help,” Biden told reporters late on Thursday, when asked if Haniyeh's assassination ruined the chances for a ceasefire agreement.

Biden also said he had a direct conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Thursday.

Netanyahu's government has issued no claim of responsibility but he has said Israel had delivered crushing blows to Iran's proxies of late, including Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah, and would respond forcefully to any attack.

Israel's tensions with Iran and Hezbollah have fanned fears of a widened conflict in a region already on edge amid Israel's assault on Gaza which has killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

The Gaza health ministry says that since then Israel's military assault on the Hamas-governed enclave has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide accusations that Israel denies.

The US has said it was not involved in the killing of Haniyeh.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed in Iran.
News
1 day ago

Killing of Hamas chief in Iran stirs fears of retaliation, regional conflict

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran early on Wednesday morning, an attack that drew threats of revenge on ...
News
21 hours ago

Death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, October 7 mastermind, confirmed, Israel says

The head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza last month.
News
18 hours ago

Protesters hoist Palestinian flags in Washington during Netanyahu speech

Protesters demanding the US stop military aid to Israel hoisted Palestinian flags and burnt American ones outside Washington's Union Station in ...
News
1 week ago

Dozens of filings flood ICC’s Israel-Hamas case, causing delays

More than 60 governments and other parties will be allowed to file arguments to the International Criminal Court as judges consider whether to issue ...
News
1 week ago

Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound, Gaza media says 27 killed

Israel targeted a Gaza school on Thursday that it said contained a Hamas compound, killing fighters involved in the October 7 attack that sparked the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. From rural KZN to Drake music video: The inspiring journey of Emmanuel Madonsela South Africa
  3. AfriForum's complaint on NSFAS 'corruption' referred to SIU South Africa
  4. Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester’s claims, demands South Africa
  5. Labour minister Meth appeals to hospitality bosses to comply with laws South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer