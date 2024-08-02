World

‘This is momma’: tears in Oval Office as families speak to prisoners freed in swap

02 August 2024 - 09:00 By Kanishka Singh
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was freed by Russia in the biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War. File photo.
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was freed by Russia in the biggest prisoner swap since the Cold War. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Tears of joy flowed in the Oval Office the moment families of prisoners including Evan Gershkovich, freed by Russia in the biggest such swap since the Cold War, first spoke by phone to their loved ones, a White House video showed on Thursday.

"This is momma. Do you hear me? It's your mom," Gershkovich's mother tells her son, a Wall Street Journal reporter, in the emotional two-minute video of the virtual reunion  posted by President Joe Biden's social media account on X.

"We want to say how overwhelmed we are," Biden tells the released detainees while the families stand around the presidential Resolute Desk.

"You've been wrongfully detained for a long time, and we are glad you are home."

Russia freed Gershkovich, ex-US Marine Paul Whelan and others on Thursday as part of the elaborate multi-country exchange the White House said involved 24 prisoners, including Russian hitman Vadim Krasikov, released by Germany.

"Every parent, child, spouse and loved one who joined me in the Oval Office today has been praying for this day for a long time," Biden posted about the deal, which was negotiated in secrecy for more than a year.

In the video Biden tells family members the detainees have been released and are heading to board the plane that will take them from Russia to the US.

"No word is strong enough for this. I was sure I was going to die in prison," Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza tells his family as they weep.

"I still think I am sleeping in my prison cell in Omsk instead of hearing your voice."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Americans freed alongside Russian assassin in biggest post-Cold War prisoner swap

Russia freed US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan on Thursday as part of the biggest prisoner exchange of its kind since the ...
News
4 hours ago

Brittney Griner freed from Russia, swapped for notorious arms dealer

US basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading home on ...
News
1 year ago

Families of detained Americans to Biden: Put patriotism over politics

Families of more than a dozen Americans detained abroad pressed the administration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday to act more decisively to ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. AfriForum's complaint on NSFAS 'corruption' referred to SIU South Africa
  3. From rural KZN to Drake music video: The inspiring journey of Emmanuel Madonsela South Africa
  4. Missing man found alive in stormwater drain, sniffed out by dog South Africa
  5. Labour minister Meth appeals to hospitality bosses to comply with laws South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...