World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns, interim government to be formed

05 August 2024 - 13:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Media reports said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was heading to India. File photo.
Media reports said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was heading to India. File photo.
Image: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN/Reuters

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday and fled the country, multiple sources said, as more people were killed in some of the worst violence since the birth of the south Asian nation more than five decades ago.

Army chief Gen Waker-Us-Zaman said in a televised address that Hasina, 76, had left the country and an interim government would be formed.

Media reports said she had flown in a military helicopter with her sister and was headed to India. The CNN News 18 television channel said she had landed in Agartala, the capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Television visuals showed thousands of people pouring into the streets of the capital Dhaka in jubilation and shouting slogans. Thousands also stormed Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban, shouting slogans, pumping fists and showing victory signs.

Bangladesh PM Hasina taken to 'safe shelter', minister says situation volatile

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation is a "possibility", French news agency AFP reported on Monday, as six more people were killed ...
News
8 hours ago

Television visuals showed crowds in the drawing rooms of the residence, and some people could be seen carrying away televisions, chairs and tables from what was one of the most protected buildings in the country.

“She has fled the country,” some shouted.

Protesters in Dhaka also climbed atop a large statue of independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father, and began chiselling away at the head with an axe, the visuals showed.

Student activists had called for a march to Dhaka on Monday in defiance of a nationwide curfew to press Hasina to resign, a day after deadly clashes across the country killed nearly 100 people. About 150 people were killed in protests last month.

On Monday at least six people were killed in clashes between police and protesters in the Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas, the Daily Star newspaper reported. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Bangladesh has been engulfed by protests and violence that began last month after student groups demanded scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs.

That escalated into a campaign to seek the ouster of Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition.

READ MORE:

Bangladesh partially restores telecommunication services as protests taper off

Bangladesh partially restored telecommunication services on Wednesday although internet connection was slow and social media remained suspended, days ...
News
1 week ago

Bangladesh calm a day after top court scrapped some job quotas

Bangladesh appeared calm on Monday amid a curfew, but widespread disruption of telecoms prevailed a day after the Supreme Court scrapped some quotas ...
News
2 weeks ago

Thirteen killed in Bangladesh protests over job quotas

Thirteen people were killed as thousands of students armed with sticks and rocks clashed with armed police in Dhaka on Thursday, the worst day of ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cellphones worth R5.5m found stashed in ceiling at China Mall: Hawks South Africa
  2. Fresh probe into ‘racism’ at Pretoria Girls’ High after 12 pupils cleared South Africa
  3. Officials and prisoners to face the music over money, cellphones and drugs ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'We are not all you need is love:' McKenzie happy 'Papa Joy' paying ... South Africa
  5. Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house 'in safe suburb' South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders