World

Bear kills man in Russia's Far East

05 August 2024 - 09:30 By Lidia Kelly
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
"A human body with signs of an attack by a wild animal was found on a forest road," RIA cited Elena Slobodanyuk, the head of the hunting department, as saying.
"A human body with signs of an attack by a wild animal was found on a forest road," RIA cited Elena Slobodanyuk, the head of the hunting department, as saying.
Image: File photo

A brown bear has mauled to death a 41-year-man as he walked through a forest in Russia's Far East, RIA state news agency reported on Monday.

The animal has since been killed, RIA reported, citing the head of the hunting department of the Magadan region, which lies nearly 6,000 kilometres (3,700 miles) east of Moscow.

“A human body with signs of an attack by a wild animal was found on a forest road,” RIA cited Elena Slobodanyuk, the head of the hunting department, as saying.

“During the examination of this individual, signs were found that it was a brown bear that attacked the person.”

She said the man was on his way back from a fishing trip when his car broke down and he then decided to walk in the forest at night.

The population of the brown bear has been growing in the region, Slobodanyuk said, adding that the bears had killed three people last year.

Since the beginning of spring, which Russia marks at the start of March, gamekeepers have killed more than 100 bears in the Magadan region, RIA reported.

Reuters 

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cellphones worth R5.5m found stashed in ceiling at China Mall: Hawks South Africa
  2. Fresh probe into ‘racism’ at Pretoria Girls’ High after 12 pupils cleared South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'We are not all you need is love:' McKenzie happy 'Papa Joy' paying ... South Africa
  4. Duo nabbed after 90 illegal foreigners, kidnapping victim found at Ekurhuleni ... South Africa
  5. Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport ... World

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...