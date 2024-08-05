World

Iran says it does not want regional escalation but must 'punish' Israel

05 August 2024 - 12:00 By Dubai Newsroom
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Demonstrators take part in a symbolic funeral for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Iran, in Amman, Jordan August 3, 2024.
Demonstrators take part in a symbolic funeral for Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Iran, in Amman, Jordan August 3, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

Iran is not looking to escalate regional tensions but believes it needs to punish Israel to prevent further instability, the foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday, following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week.

“Iran seeks to establish stability in the region, but this will only come with punishing the aggressor and creating deterrence against the adventurism of the Zionist regime (Israel),” Nasser Kanaani said, adding that action from Tehran was inevitable.

Kanaani called on the US to stop supporting Israel, saying the international community had failed in its duty to safeguard stability in the region and should support the “punishment of the aggressor.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' top Commander Hossein Salami on Monday reiterated the elite group's threat that Israel “will receive punishment in due time”.

Tehran and Iran-aligned groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of killing Haniyeh on 31st July.

Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US to send more warships, fighter jets to Middle East to bolster defences

The US is bracing for Iran to make good on its vow to respond to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh two days ago in Tehran.
News
2 days ago

Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the killing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh was not helpful for reaching a ...
News
3 days ago

Yazidis fear returning to their homeland 10 years after massacre

The assault on the Yazidis, an ancient religious minority in eastern Syria and northwest Iraq that draws from Zoroastrian, Christian, Manichean, ...
News
3 days ago

Killing of Hamas chief in Iran stirs fears of retaliation, regional conflict

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran early on Wednesday morning, an attack that drew threats of revenge on ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cellphones worth R5.5m found stashed in ceiling at China Mall: Hawks South Africa
  2. Fresh probe into ‘racism’ at Pretoria Girls’ High after 12 pupils cleared South Africa
  3. Officials and prisoners to face the music over money, cellphones and drugs ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | 'We are not all you need is love:' McKenzie happy 'Papa Joy' paying ... South Africa
  5. Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house 'in safe suburb' South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders