From the Philippines to Mali, countries struggle to count heat deaths

'SNEAKY, SILENT KILLER'

Accurate data on heat-related mortality is difficult to obtain because health authorities do not attribute deaths to heat specifically, but rather to the illnesses worsened by high temperatures, such as cardiovascular and kidney issues.

This makes heat a “sneaky and silent killer,” said Benmarhnia.

“In the vast majority of situations, heat is going to actually trigger a lot of complications, and that would be the case for people who already have some sort of comorbidity (or) underlying chronic diseases,” he said.

Death certificates stating heat as a direct cause are rare, according to health researcher Barrak Alahmad.

“Gathering data typically involves identifying indirect causes and correlating this with temperature on very hot days and seeing excess deaths on a typical day,” said Alahmad, a research fellow at the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

But in many low-income countries, mortality data is often reported on a weekly or monthly basis and not daily, he said.

It means heat-related deaths are undercounted, typically overlooking thousands, if not tens of thousands, of deaths.

“Even countries with massive resources still struggle to identify heat deaths,” said Alahmad.

'PUBLIC HEALTH FAILURE'

In India, the lack of accurate recording of heat-related mortality is a “public health failure,” said Dileep Mavalankar, a professor and former head of the Indian Institute of Public Health, a private university in Gandhinagar city.

It is projected that more than 1.5 million Indians will die each year from extreme heat by 2100, according to 2019 research by the Climate Impact Lab.

Since the start of India's summer on March 1 through June 18, at least 110 confirmed heat-related deaths occurred, when temperatures in the capital Delhi soared to almost 50 °C (122°F).

That figure is only “the tip of the iceberg,” said Mavalankar, who helped implement South Asia's first Heat Action Plan in Ahmedabad in 2013, after the city saw more than 1,300 deaths in a 2010 heatwave.

“Political will and understanding are totally missing at the moment. There is also no public pressure or accountability pressure or auditing pressure,” he said. Without data, “no public action will be taken ... This is long-standing neglect.”

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at India's health ministry, which records heat-related deaths, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

While the NCDC published a set of guidelines to help hospitals identify and categorise heat-related deaths, Mavalankar wants the NCDC to require all hospitals to report all deaths daily on its online portal, rather than leave it as a voluntary practice.

Heat officers should be assigned to every city to record daily deaths from crematoriums and cemeteries and publish them with comparative data, he said.

“These fixes, including the all-cause mortality data, are easily doable at no major costs,” said Mavalankar.

DEADLY HEATWAVES

At Mali's Gabriel Toure Hospital in the capital Bamako, doctors said some 102 patients died over four days in April compared with 130 deaths recorded in the entire month of 2023.

They linked the spike to a deadly heatwave, and resulting power cuts, that hit Mali and other countries in the African Sahel, including Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria and Chad.

Official death tolls from the heatwave across the Sahel region are undercounts, according to World Weather Attribution (WWA), a group of researchers who study the link between heat and climate change.

“Many places lack good record keeping of heat-related deaths, therefore currently available figures are likely an underestimate,” the WWA said in a statement after the heatwave. Tunde Ajayi, a Nigerian epidemiology and environmental health expert, said heatstroke in hospital records and death certificates is often reported as a secondary cause of death in African health settings.

“We need to mine the data for the cause of death right from hospital records to inform data for the health ministry and other agencies,” Ajayi said.

Now most of the research on heat-related deaths is being conducted in the US, Europe and Australia.

Benmarhnia sees “a paradox,” in which most heat-related deaths are occurring in places with the least data, especially sub-Saharan and northern Africa.

“These heat days are just going to become the norm. We shouldn't be surprised when there is another heat event or another record that is broken,” said Benmarhnia.