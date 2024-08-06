World

Harris to unveil vice-presidential pick in race against Trump

06 August 2024 - 09:57 By Jeff Mason and Nandita Bose
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
US Vice-President Kamala Harris is expected to appear with her running mate at an event in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. File photo.
US Vice-President Kamala Harris is expected to appear with her running mate at an event in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. File photo.
Image: Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Kamala Harris will unveil her vice-presidential running mate on Tuesday, her first major decision as the Democratic Party's presidential candidate and another step in her quest to win the White House in November.

Harris, the first woman and first Black and South Asian person to serve as vice-president, has narrowed her list of candidates to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, sources told Reuters on Monday, after considering a field of finalists made up of white men with a record of winning over rural, white or independent voters.

A campaign official said no calls were being made about a choice on Monday night, suggesting Harris had not told her potential running mates who would get the job.

Harris became the Democratic Party's standard bearer after President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign last month. Since then, she has raised hundreds of millions of dollars and recast the race against Republican Donald Trump with a boost of energy from her party's base.

Although she had gathered enough delegates to be her party's nominee, the Democratic National Committee said late on Monday that she had officially secured the nomination.

Harris is expected to appear with her running mate at an event in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening. Her selection will demonstrate her thinking about her best pathway to winning the presidency and show who she believes would serve as an effective governing partner should she prevail against Trump.

Shapiro, 51, is a rising star in the party with strong approval ratings in Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes make it a must-win state for both Harris and Trump.

Walz, 60, serves as governor in a solidly Democratic state but has proven appeal to rural, white voters, who in recent years have voted broadly for Trump.

Americans typically focus on the person at the top of the ticket when choosing whom to vote for, but vice-presidential candidates can help or hurt their running mates based on their backgrounds, home state popularity and ability to sway important constituencies or independent voters.

Trump's vice-presidential pick, US Senator JD Vance of Ohio, has had a rocky start since joining the Republican ticket, with old comments criticising "childless cat ladies" drawing unwelcome attention and potentially alienating women voters.

Vance will follow Harris and her new running mate to several swing states this week, the Trump campaign said, including stops in South Philadelphia on Tuesday and Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday. He plans to criticise Harris on economic issues and immigration.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Harris interviews Walz, Kelly, Shapiro at her home for vice-president pick

The US vice-president met with her vetting team on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Kamala Harris to meet vice-president candidates this weekend before making her pick

Vice-president Kamala Harris plans to meet in person this weekend with the top contenders vying to become her running mate as she nears a final ...
News
3 days ago

'Is she Indian or black?' – Trump questions Harris's identity at black journalists' convention

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely suggested to the country's largest annual gathering of black journalists on Wednesday that ...
News
5 days ago

Harris to hold Philadelphia rally with vice-president pick next week

US vice president Kamala Harris is being forced to select her running mate on a highly compressed timeline.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school South Africa
  2. Fuel prices drop more than expected in August news
  3. LISTEN | 'We are not all you need is love:' McKenzie happy 'Papa Joy' paying ... South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Rescued Ethiopians were living in filthy, derelict house 'in safe suburb' South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders