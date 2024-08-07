World

Freed Russian prisoner Orlov says there is discussion of further exchanges

07 August 2024 - 13:45 By Daria Shamonova and Filipp Lebedev and Mark Trevelyan
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Russian veteran human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov gestures behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2024.
Russian veteran human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov gestures behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

Dissidents freed from Russian jails under a prisoner swap between Russia and the West last week have discussed the possibility of further exchanges, veteran rights campaigner Oleg Orlov said on Wednesday.

Orlov was speaking in Berlin at his first press conference since being released from a Russian penal colony as part of the deal, the biggest of its kind since the Cold War.

The 71-year-old said he and the other freed Russians had already talked about the possibility of a follow-up exchange to win the release of more of their colleagues by Moscow.

“We had a conversation about the details among those who were exchanged, on the plane, when we were flying from Ankara to Germany,” Orlov said.

‘This is momma’: tears in Oval Office as families speak to prisoners freed in swap

"You've been wrongfully detained for a long time, and we are glad you are home," said US President Joe Biden.
News
5 days ago

Americans freed alongside Russian assassin in biggest post-Cold War prisoner swap

Russia freed US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan on Thursday as part of the biggest prisoner exchange of its kind since the ...
News
5 days ago

“But I can't say anything more concrete for now because you understand that any talks about an exchange require confidentiality for a long time. I will only say that there are concrete ideas, I won't say anything more.”

Under last week's deal, Russia got back eight prisoners held in the West, including a member of its FSB security service convicted of murder in Germany, and 16 people were released from Russian and Belarusian jails. They included Orlov, dissidents Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin, and US citizens Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva.

Rights campaigners say hundreds of political prisoners remain in Russia. Apart from the conversation between those just released, Orlov did not say who else was involved in any discussions about a further swap.

Orlov is a co-chair of the rights group Memorial, which was banned in Russia in 2021 but won a share of the Nobel Peace Prize the following year.

He was serving a two-and-a-half year sentence after being convicted in February of discrediting Russia's armed forces by protesting against the war in Ukraine and accusing President Vladimir Putin of leading a descent into fascism.

Like Yashin and Kara-Murza, he said that prior to his release last week he had refused to sign a letter seeking a pardon from Putin.

Orlov said that Memorial “cannot be destroyed” and that he would continue from outside Russia to work for the release of more prisoners.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng finance MEC asks Bank to stop liquidation of The Drip Group Politics
  2. 'We are suffering': Zimbabweans march against hike in passport prices South Africa
  3. School principal bust for allegedly selling teaching posts for R15,000 South Africa
  4. Shesha app seeking to replace Bolt and Uber gets poor ratings South Africa
  5. Check your Lotto tickets now: a huge R100m jackpot is waiting to be claimed News

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight