World

Several people trapped after hotel collapses in Germany on river Moselle

07 August 2024 - 10:00 By Ludwig Burger
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Several people have been trapped in a hotel near the banks of the river Moselle in Germany after parts of the building collapsed, local police said on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts have proven to be extremely complex, according to a police statement. According to regional broadcaster SWR, emergency services have been unable to enter the building because of the risk of further collapse.

Local media said up to nine people could be trapped.

The Moselle region attracts tourists for its picturesque towns and vineyards on steep river banks.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng finance MEC asks Bank to stop liquidation of The Drip Group Politics
  2. 'We are suffering': Zimbabweans march against hike in passport prices South Africa
  3. Shesha app seeking to replace Bolt and Uber gets poor ratings South Africa
  4. Check your Lotto tickets now: a huge R100m jackpot is waiting to be claimed News
  5. 'Opening yourself to scrutiny': McKenzie after 'Nigerian' Miss SA remarks South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight