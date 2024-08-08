World

Austria finds chemicals in house of suspected Taylor Swift concert attack plotter

08 August 2024 - 12:26 By Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
Taylor Swift's three concerts in Vienna this week were cancelled after the government confirmed a planned attack at the stadium, the organiser announced. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A 19-year-old Austrian terrorism suspect had taken concrete steps in planning an attack on a Taylor Swift concert, with chemical substances found during a search of his residence, Austria's general director for public security said.

The teenager, with North Macedonian roots, is considered the main suspect, working closely with a 17-year-old Austrian, general director for public security Frankz Ruf told ORF radio.

The two males are part of a small group police are looking into, said Ruf, adding the 19-year-old had pledged allegiance to the radical Islamic State group.

“We are investigating their wider surroundings,” said Ruf, adding the threat was minimised with the arrests.

Swift's three concerts in Vienna, expected to draw 195,000 people, were cancelled late on Wednesday after the government flagged a planned attack. Police detained three people suspected of plotting attacks on concerts.

Searches of the main suspect's house in the town of Ternitz near the Hungarian border showed “concrete preparatory actions”, said Ruf, with chemical substances and technical devices seized.

The Kurier newspaper, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported the suspect had stolen the chemicals from his workplace and built a bomb.

The newspaper reported the 19-year-old planned to drive a car into the crowd expected to gather outside the stadium and had also considered using machetes and knives.

Austria's interior ministry and intelligence service were not immediately available for comment on the report's details.

The shows were to be part of the record-breaking Eras Tour by the American singer-songwriter which started on March 17 2023 in Glendale, Arizona, US, and is set to conclude on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Swift, 34, has not yet commented on the cancellations on her official Instagram account which has 283-million followers.

Reuters

