An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 hit western Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories for several regions in the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
Quake with 6.9 magnitude hits western Japan, tsunami alerts issued
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 hit western Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories for several regions in the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Taiwan hit by strongest quake in 25 years, four deaths reported
Japan battles to find New Year's Day quake survivors
Massive earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warning issued
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos