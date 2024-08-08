World

Quake with 6.9 magnitude hits western Japan, tsunami alerts issued

08 August 2024 - 10:20 By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Sakura Murakami
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 hit western Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories for several regions in the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Reuters

