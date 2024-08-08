World

WATCH | Alleged 'Bluey' coin thief apprehended by Australian police

08 August 2024 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE
An Australian man is set to appear in court after being arrested for the alleged theft of more than $393,000 worth of commemorative coins linked to the popular children's television show 'Bluey,' the police said.

