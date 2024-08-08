A law banning French athletes from wearing a hijab while playing sports and was extended to the country's #Paris2024 Olympians is being decried by Muslim athletes from other countries and Human Rights Watch as 'upsetting' and 'discriminatory.'
WATCH | Athletes, Human Rights Watch decry the Olympics hijab ban
