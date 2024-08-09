World

US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris for bust-up with security guard

09 August 2024 - 12:34 By Reuters
Rapper Travis Scott attends a men's basketball semifinal between the US and Serbia on day 13 of the Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on August 8 2024 in Paris, France.
Image: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Grammy-nominated hip-hop star Travis Scott was arrested on Friday at Paris's luxury Georges V hotel for unspecified violence against a security guard, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

Police arrested Scott, 33, after the security guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, prosecutors said, adding a criminal investigation had been opened.

Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk.

Reuters could not immediately reach Scott's representatives for comment.

In June, Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, local police said at the time.

