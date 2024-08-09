Grammy-nominated hip-hop star Travis Scott was arrested on Friday at Paris's luxury Georges V hotel for unspecified violence against a security guard, the Paris prosecutor's office said.
Police arrested Scott, 33, after the security guard had tried to break up a fight between the rapper and his bodyguard, prosecutors said, adding a criminal investigation had been opened.
Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk.
Reuters could not immediately reach Scott's representatives for comment.
In June, Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing charges after a disturbance on a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, local police said at the time.
US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris for bust-up with security guard
