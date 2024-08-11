World

Police arrest climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics

11 August 2024 - 17:00 By Reuters
A general view of the Eiffel Tower and the Place Du Trocadero during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was intercepted by police mid-way up, police said.

"At 2.45 pm, an individual was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower. The police immediately intervened and arrested the individual," a police spokesman said.

Videos posted on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes. In one, the grinning climber can be heard saying to bystanders "bloody warm, innit?" as he is escorted off the viewing platform by police.

The tower operator did not respond to a request for comment.

