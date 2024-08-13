World

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Los Angeles area

13 August 2024 - 06:38 By Mary Milliken
The city that is home to Hollywood was struck by an earthquake on Monday. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck the Los Angeles area on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake hit near the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Highland Park, northeast of downtown, and was at a depth of 12.1km. The shaking was felt throughout the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles fire department said it went into "earthquake mode" and reported "there are no initial reports of structural damage or injuries."

