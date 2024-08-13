World

UK counterterrorism police charge seven over burglary at Israel's Elbit

13 August 2024 - 13:03 By Michael Holden
Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said seven people, aged between 20 and 51, had been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary over an incident at the Elbit premises in South Gloucestershire on August 6. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

British counterterrorism police have charged seven people with violent disorder over a burglary at a building belonging to Israeli defence firm Elbit in southwest England, prosecutors said.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have repeatedly targeted Elbit Systems UK and other defence firms in Britain linked to Israel in the wake of the conflict in Gaza.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said seven people, aged between 20 and 51, had been charged with criminal damage, violent disorder and aggravated burglary over an incident at the Elbit premises in South Gloucestershire on August 6.

“On the facts of this case, the CPS will be submitting to the court that these offences have a terrorist connection,” the CPS said in a statement.

The accused group are due to appear at London's Westminster magistrate's court later on Tuesday.

The group, Palestine Action, said the Elbit site was the new £35m pound (R814.1m) research and development hub of the company in Filton.

“Direct action against Elbit aims to disrupt this: targeting the source of colonial violence and genocide against the Palestinian people, undermining Elbit’s profiteering from Israel’s daily massacres,” the group said on its website.

Elbit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Its website says its UK subsidiary employs 680 people at 16 sites, working on multiple programmes for the British military.

Israel says its operations in Gaza target Hamas militants who attacked Israel on October 7.

Reuters

