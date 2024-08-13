World

Ukraine restricts civilian movements in border area of Sumy region

13 August 2024 - 11:50 By Dan Peleschuk
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Yurii Maliovanyi, a local farmer, prepares to load cows into a trailer as he tries to evacuate the few remaining from his herd of more than 30 cows killed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Basivka near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 11, 2024.
Yurii Maliovanyi, a local farmer, prepares to load cows into a trailer as he tries to evacuate the few remaining from his herd of more than 30 cows killed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the village of Basivka near the Russian border in Sumy region, Ukraine August 11, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Ukraine is restricting the movement of civilians within a 20km (12 mile) zone in a northeastern region bordering Russia, Kyiv's general staff said on Tuesday, as its troops push further into Russian territory amid a week-old surprise offensive.

The measure, applying to parts of the Sumy region bordering Russia's Kursk, was needed due to an “increase in the intensity of hostilities” and the activation of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area, it said.

“The military command imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the twenty-kilometre border zone of the Sumy region,” it said in a statement on social media.

The general staff added that the measure was temporary and that residents of the newly restricted area could still access their homes by showing proof of registration.

Ukrainian troops pierced the Russian border, about 530km (330 miles) southwest of Moscow, last week in an attack that has resulted in the capture of swathes of Russian territory and mass evacuation of civilians on both sides of the border.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Zelensky acknowledges Ukraine's military operation in Russia

Moscow's forces are in their sixth day of intense battles against Kyiv's largest incursion into Russian territory since the start of the war.
News
2 days ago

Freed Russian prisoner Orlov says there is discussion of further exchanges

Dissidents freed from Russian jails under a prisoner swap between Russia and the West last week have discussed the possibility of further exchanges, ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa
  3. SANParks fines driver who bumped a lioness in Kruger Park South Africa
  4. Three siblings die at school while grade 8 pupil dies after 'ingesting rat ... South Africa
  5. Azapo faces pushback for 'ban beauty pageants' call Politics

Latest Videos

Miss SA red carpet
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...