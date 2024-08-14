World

New Zealand charity apologises for handing out meth-laced candy

14 August 2024 - 15:20 By Alasdair Pal
Image: 123rf/Hayati Kayhan

A New Zealand charity apologised on Wednesday for distributing dozens of pineapple-flavoured candies that were found to be laced with potentially lethal amounts of methamphetamine.

The Auckland City Mission, that donates parcels of essentials to New Zealanders who cannot afford food, said it first became aware of the issue on Tuesday afternoon when some recipients complained about the foul-tasting candies.

Three people - a child, a teenager and a charity worker - sought medical treatment after tasting the boiled sweets, though none are currently in hospital, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin from Auckland police told reporters.

There was no suggestion of wrongdoing by the charity, he added.

"To say we are devastated is an understatement," the Mission said in a statement.

The candy, which was donated by an unknown member of the public, was tested by the New Zealand Drug Foundation charity, which found they contained a potentially lethal 3g of methamphetamine.

"A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses," said foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm.

Police believed the candies were the byproduct of an international drug trafficking operation and have called for them to be handed them over to the authorities. They are also investigating how the candies entered the country, Baldwin said.

Reuters

