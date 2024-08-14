World

Two ships report blasts in Red Sea off Yemen, maritime security agencies say

14 August 2024 - 07:40 By Enas Alashray and Jana Choukeir
Iran-backed Houthi militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea region since November 2023, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza. File photo.
Image: @indiannavy via X/Handout via REUTERS

Two crude oil tanker ships reported coming under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday, though neither reported damage, maritime security agencies said.

The attempted assaults on the vessels, identified as the Liberia-flagged Delta Atlantica and the Panama-flagged On Phoenix, bear hallmarks of Iran-aligned Houthi militant attacks on international cargo shipping in solidarity with Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility. The vessels and crew in both incidents were safe and proceeding to their next ports of call.

Since November, the Houthi campaign has sunk two ships and killed at least three sailors. It has persisted despite US and British strikes on equipment and launch sites in Yemen.

Three senior Iranian officials on Tuesday told Reuters only a ceasefire deal in Gaza stemming from hoped-for talks this week would hold Iran back from direct retaliation against Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil.

With an increased risk of a broader Middle East war after the killings of Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, Iran has been involved in intense dialogue with Western countries and the US in recent days on ways to calibrate retaliation, sources told Reuters.

The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) identified the Delta Atlantica and the On Phoenix as ships targeted in attacks on Tuesday.

The captain of the ship identified as the Delta Atlantica reported three incidents, including two approaches by drone boats, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey and JMIC.

Delta Tankers confirmed reports that Delta Atlantica and her crew were safe. Managers for the On Phoenix did not immediately comment.

The threat of Houthi attacks has forced many ships that take the Suez Canal between Asia and Europe to reroute around Africa. This drives up transportation costs, delays goods and increases pollution from ships.

Reuters

