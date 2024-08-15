World

Turkey will continue to increase pressure on Israel, Erdogan tells Palestinian leader Abbas

15 August 2024 - 11:00 By Huseyin Hayatsever and Burcu Karakas
Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey August 14, 2024.
Image: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday that Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian cause and push the international community to increase pressure on Israel, his office said.

The two leaders discussed recent developments and the steps to be taken for a lasting ceasefire and peace in Gaza, Erdogan's office said in a post on X.

Erdogan condemned Israel's war in Gaza, the statement said, accusing some Western countries of remaining silent and continuing to support Israel.

Erdogan also told Abbas that all countries, especially in the Muslim world, should step up efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Abbas is set to address an extraordinary session of Turkey's parliament on Thursday.

Israel's assault on Gaza started after the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Turkey has denounced the war and has halted all trade with Israel. It submitted a request to join SA's case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide.

Turkey's invitation to Abbas came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the US Congress on July 25, which Ankara has condemned.

“We will show that Mr. Abbas has the right to speak in our parliament just as Netanyahu has the right to speak in the US Congress,” Erdogan told members of his ruling AK Party on Wednesday before meeting Abbas.

Erdogan, who has been a staunch supporter of Hamas, said Turkey had also planned to invite the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran.

Reuters

