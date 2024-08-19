World

As rioters fill overcrowded prisons, UK turns to police cells

19 August 2024 - 10:30 By Sachin Ravikumar
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
“We inherited a justice system in crisis and exposed to shocks,” prisons minister James Timpson said in a statement. “As a result, we have been forced into making difficult but necessary decisions to keep it operating.”
“We inherited a justice system in crisis and exposed to shocks,” prisons minister James Timpson said in a statement. “As a result, we have been forced into making difficult but necessary decisions to keep it operating.”
Image: Screengrab

Britain will use an emergency measure to detain suspected criminals in police station cells until it can find space for them in its overcrowded prisons after police arrested hundreds over widespread rioting this month.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government said on Monday the arrests of more than 1,100 suspects over the racist violence aimed at migrants and Muslims had worsened a prison capacity crisis, which has already forced ministers to say they will allow jails to release more prisoners early.

The new, temporary measure will mean suspects will be summoned to court only when it is confirmed that a cell is available in one of the more than 100 prisons across the country. Until then they will be held in a police station.

“We inherited a justice system in crisis and exposed to shocks,” prisons minister James Timpson said in a statement. “As a result, we have been forced into making difficult but necessary decisions to keep it operating.”

Overcrowded prisons have presented Starmer, who took office last month, with an early crisis, leaving his government with unpalatable and costly choices.

Britain has western Europe's highest rate of incarceration and prisoner numbers have risen sharply since the pandemic, due to longer sentences, court delays and a requirement for serious offenders to serve at least 65% of their sentences behind bars.

Under plans announced by Starmer last month, most prisoners will become eligible for release after serving 40% of their sentences behind bars, down from 50% previously.

Monday's measures are expected to tackle lower prison capacity in the north of England, a region affected by the recent rioting, which followed misinformation that the suspect in the murder of three young girls was an Islamist migrant.

Reuters

READ MORE:

British police brace for anti-Muslim riots and counter protests

British police braced for further anti-Muslim riots on Wednesday as far-right groups pledged to target asylum centres and immigration law firms ...
News
1 week ago

Musk stirs UK divisions, sparks calls for faster rollout of online safety laws

Misinformation and calls to violence have spread on social media over the past week after far-right and anti-Muslim groups seized on the fatal ...
News
1 week ago

Starmer vows speedy punishment to quell violent disorder

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said violent protesters who had targeted Muslim communities would swiftly face the “full force of the law” as he ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Orthodox priest, multiple police killed in gunmen attack in Russia's North Caucasus, officials say

Gunmen opened fire at a synagogue, an Orthodox church and a police post in attacks across two cities in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops nab alleged kidnapping and drug syndicate ringleader at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa ‘deeply saddened’ by death of renowned academic Prof Muxe Nkondo South Africa
  3. Off-duty cop among alleged robbers killed during police shoot-out South Africa
  4. Absa’s group CEO Rautenbach ‘retires early’ South Africa
  5. Details emerge of kidnappers who held Munsamy hostage for six months South Africa

Latest Videos

UK riots: Do prisons have the space to jail rioters?
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 19 August 2024