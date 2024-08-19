World

Deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack, Israeli police say

19 August 2024 - 11:30 By Maytaal Angel and Maayan Lubell
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Israeli security and emergency responders work at the site of a bomb blast in Tel Aviv, Israel August 18, 2024.
Israeli security and emergency responders work at the site of a bomb blast in Tel Aviv, Israel August 18, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Moti Milrod

A bomb blast in Tel Aviv late on Sunday has been confirmed as a terrorist attack, Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency said on Monday.

The man carrying the bomb, which exploded near a synagogue, was killed and a passer-by was injured, according to police at the scene.

“It can now be confirmed that this was a terror attack,” police and Shin Bet said in a joint statement on Monday.

Sunday's explosion came about an hour after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv to push for a ceasefire in Gaza that will end the 10-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

There has been increased urgency to reach a ceasefire deal amid fears of an escalation across the wider region. Iran has threatened to retaliate against Israel after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for his death.

Reuters 

READ MORE:

Pro-Palestinian delegates to Democratic convention to push for Israel arms embargo

Dozens of Muslim delegates and their allies, angry at US support for Israel's offensive in Gaza, are seeking changes in the Democratic platform and ...
News
7 hours ago

Democrats, protesters gather in Chicago to cheer and challenge Harris and Biden

Some pro-Palestinian delegates to the Democratic National Convention are pushing for the party to change its platform to limit weapons to Israel.
News
5 hours ago

Gaza ceasefire talks paused with resumption planned next week

The US, Qatar and Egypt said Washington had presented a new proposal that built on points of agreement over the past week, closing gaps in a way that ...
News
2 days ago

Gaza ceasefire negotiations extend to another day as death toll exceeds 40,000

Negotiators were to meet in the Qatari capital Doha again on Friday in an effort to hammer out a Gaza ceasefire agreement as Israel continued to slam ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops nab alleged kidnapping and drug syndicate ringleader at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa ‘deeply saddened’ by death of renowned academic Prof Muxe Nkondo South Africa
  3. Absa’s group CEO Rautenbach ‘retires early’ South Africa
  4. Off-duty cop among alleged robbers killed during police shoot-out South Africa
  5. Police arrest boy, 17, for murder after grade 10 pupil found dead in school ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sicily yacht sinking: One dead and six missing as vessel SINKS off Italian coast
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application