Russian court upholds sentence of jailed US soldier Gordon Black

19 August 2024 - 09:30 By Lidia Kelly
Russian-American dual citizen Ksenia Karelina, accused of treason for making a donation to a charity supporting Ukraine, attends a court hearing in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on August 15 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Dmitry Chasovitin

A Russian court rejected an appeal of a US soldier who was sentenced in June to nearly four years in a penal colony after being found guilty of stealing $113 (R2,009) from his girlfriend and making threats to kill her, the court said on Monday.

Gordon Black, a 34-year-old US staff sergeant, was detained on May 2 in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok after an argument with his girlfriend, Alexandra Vashchuk, who he had met while in South Korea.

He pleaded not guilty to threatening to kill Vashchuk but admitted he was partially guilty of taking the money, though out of necessity.

A panel of judges in the Primorsky Krai court considered Black's appeal of the verdict from a Vladivostok district court but left it unchanged, the court said in statement in a social media post.

Black's defence argued in its appeal that the original verdict was illegal and unfair, and asked for a new trial, Russia's RIA state news agency reported earlier.

According to Black's defence lawyer, the verdict did not rely on case materials, ignored evidence confirming Black's innocence, and incorrectly interpreted his actions towards the victim, RIA reported.

Black is among a number of Americans held in Russia on a variety of charges.

Last week, dual Russian-American citizen Ksenia Karelina was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday after a Russian court found her guilty of treason for donating $51.07 (R908) to a charity supporting Ukraine.

Reuters

