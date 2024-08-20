World

India's soccer rivals unite to protest over Kolkata doctor's rape and murder

20 August 2024 - 08:00 By Chiranjit Ojha
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Doctors shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest rally demanding justice following the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a hospital in Kolkata, in New Delhi, India, August 18, 2024.
Doctors shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest rally demanding justice following the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a hospital in Kolkata, in New Delhi, India, August 18, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Supporters of Indian soccer clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan put their bitter rivalry aside and united in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

The Durand Cup match between the century-old clubs from the eastern city of Kolkata was cancelled on Sunday amid security concerns but fans gathered near the Salt Lake Stadium to demand justice for the 31-year-old, who died this month at R.G. Kar Hospital, prompting protests across the country by doctors.

Fans of the two clubs are often at loggerheads during heated Kolkata Derby matches, but Mohun Bagan general secretary Debashis Dutta said he was not surprised by the show of unity.

“They represented society... an incident like this saddens all of us and we all want a quick solution,” Dutta said.

Some supporters injured as police dispersed crowds on Sunday.

Arundhati Biswas, an East Bengal supporter, sustained minor injuries during the protest but was pleasantly surprised by the camaraderie between rival groups.

“I never thought I'd see sworn enemies come together like this,” Biswas told Reuters on Monday.

She added that some fans of another local side, Mohammedan Sporting, had also joined the two groups.

Subrata Ray, a Mohun Bagan fan who was arrested and taken to the police headquarters at Lalbazar, said the protesters had not engaged in violence or vandalism.

“We were protesting peacefully,” Ray said, adding they were released late in the night after Indian soccer federation chief Kalyan Chaubey intervened.

Chaubey, a former India goalkeeper and a politician affiliated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, condemned the arrest of fans, saying they had only gathered for a “peaceful march”.

India and Mohun Bagan defender Subhashish Bose also joined in the protest.

“There's only one demand, everyone wants justice,” he said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

India doctors end one strike over colleague's rape and murder

But many junior doctors have remained off the job despite the country’s largest association of doctors calling for it to end.
News
2 days ago

Indian medics refuse to end protests over doctor's rape and murder

Thousands of Indian junior doctors on Monday refused to end protests over the rape and murder of a fellow medic, disrupting hospital services nearly ...
News
1 day ago

Indian doctors call for nationwide shutdown after brutal rape of medic

Anger over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in eastern India showed no signs of dying down on Friday, as medics called for the largest shutdown ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Teen in court in connection with murder of grade 10 Western Cape pupil South Africa
  2. ‘Mboro’ and bodyguard denied bail while son released on warning South Africa
  3. Cop arrested for allegedly raping a complainant at a police station South Africa
  4. Four siblings to appear in court for alleged murder of father South Africa
  5. Two wanted murder and robbery suspects fatally wounded in shoot-out with KZN ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 20 August 2024
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's urgent application