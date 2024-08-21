World

Michelle Obama tells Trump US presidency may be a ‘black job’

21 August 2024 - 07:50 By Stephanie Kelly
Former US first lady Michelle Obama speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois on August 20 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Former US first lady Michelle Obama tore into Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday at the Democratic National Convention, criticising his character and racist attacks that have targeted her and her husband Barack in the past.

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be black,” she said.

She also taunted Trump for his reference on the campaign trail to “black jobs”, which he claims are being taken away from black Americans by migrants crossing into the US.

“Who’s going to tell him the job he’s currently seeking might be one of those 'black jobs?'” Obama asked, drawing an enthusiastic response from the crowd.

The former first lady was speaking in support of Democratic candidate vice president Kamala Harris, who will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the convention, and if elected would be the first black and South Asian person to become US president.

Obama also drew a contrast with the Republican candidate and most Americans who don't grow up wealthy like Trump, whose father was a real estate investor.

“We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth,” she said.

“If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third or fourth chance,” she said. “If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead.”

Reuters

