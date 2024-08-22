Health officials in Argentina said on Wednesday that a test to determine if a crew member on a quarantined grains cargo ship was infected with the mpox virus had come back negative, according to a statement from the health ministry.
The crew member, an Indian national who had developed cyst-like skin lesions on his chest and face, was working on the ship that was travelling along a key commodities route near the inland river port city of Rosario.
Authorities had quarantined the ship in the Parana River as a precaution.
In its statement, the health ministry said the individual tested negative for mpox, but positive for chickenpox.
Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the virus spread rapidly in Africa. A day later, a case of the clade 1b variant was confirmed in Sweden, the first sign of its spread outside Africa.
Argentina health officials rule out suspected case of mpox on grains ship
Image: REUTERS/Tomas Cuesta
