Death toll in India's Andhra Pradesh pharma factory blast rises to 17

22 August 2024 - 06:39 By Sakshi Dayal
An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in India’s Andhra Pradesh state has killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more.
Image: Screengrab from Reuters

The death toll in an explosion at a pharmaceuticals manufacturing plant in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh rose to 17 on Thursday, industries secretary N Yuvaraj, a senior official, told Reuters.

Nearly 40 people were injured, Yuvaraj said.

The blast took place on Wednesday at the 16ha unit of privately held Escientia Advanced Sciences in the Anakapalli district. Government officials said they suspected there was an explosion in the chemical reactor.

Escientia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Anakapalli. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on messaging platform X.

Known as the pharmacy of the world, India is home to many pharmaceuticals manufacturing plants.

At least two people were killed and five others injured in a similar incident last year, when a fire broke out at a solvent reactor of a unit of Sahithi Pharma in the same district.

Reuters

