Four bodies retrieved from Mike Lynch's sunken yacht in Sicily

MYSTERY
The coast guard has been questioning survivors, including the captain of the Bayesian, and passengers on the yacht that was moored next to it who witnessed the ship going down, judicial sources said. That vessel survived unscathed.
No-one is under investigation at the moment, sources added.
The Bayesian was built by Italian shipbuilder Perini in 2008 and was last refitted in 2020. It had the world's tallest aluminium mast, measuring 72 metres (236 feet), according to its makers.
Lynch has been referred to as Britain's Bill Gates. He built the UK's largest software firm, Autonomy, which was sold to HP for $11 billion in 2011, after which the deal spectacularly unravelled with the US tech giant accusing him of fraud, resulting in a lengthy trial.
He was acquitted on all charges by a jury in San Francisco in June. Morvillo, who works for Clifford Chance, represented him at the trial, while Bloomer was a character witness on his behalf.
Bayesian's captain, James Cutfield, a 51-year-old New Zealander who survived the shipwreck, was a “very good sailor” and “very well respected” in the Mediterranean, his brother Mark told The New Zealand Herald.
Matthew Schanck, chair of the Maritime Search and Rescue Council, a UK-based nonprofit organisation that trains sea rescuers, said the Bayesian was the victim of a “high impact” weather-related incident.
“If it was a water spout, which it appears to be, it's what I would class as like a black swan event,” he told Reuters, meaning a rare and unpredictable phenomenon.
Reuters
Four bodies were retrieved on Wednesday from the sunken wreck of a yacht belonging to the wife of British tech magnate Mike Lynch, the Italian fire brigade said, adding that they were continuing to search for two missing people.
The bodies were brought ashore on rescue boats and taken to nearby hospitals for formal identification. Local authorities refused to give any information about who they might have found.
Britain's Daily Telegraph reported that two of the dead were Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, while Italy's Corriere della Sera said the only bodies identified so far were Morgan Stanley banker Jonathan Bloomer and US lawyer Chris Morvillo.
Bloomer's wife, Judy, and Morvillo's wife, Neda, also vanished when the British-flagged Bayesian, which had been carrying 22 people, was hit by a fierce, predawn storm on Monday and sank.
Lynch, 59, was one of the UK's best-known tech entrepreneurs and had invited friends to join him on the luxurious yacht to celebrate his recent acquittal in a US fraud trial.
The 56-meter (184-foot) Bayesian had been anchored off the Sicilian port of Porticello when the storm struck and witnesses said it disappeared beneath the waves in a matter of minutes, baffling naval marine experts who said such a vessel, presumed to have top-class fittings and safety features, should have been able to withstand such weather.
The yacht is lying on its side at a depth of around 50 metres (165 feet), apparently largely intact.
Specialist rescuers have been searching inside the hull of the sunken yacht for the past two days. The victims were believed to have been trapped in cabins, which have proved extremely hard to get to, with divers only able to stay in the vessel for 8-10 minutes before having to resurface.
Fifteen people, including Lynch's wife, managed to escape the boat before it capsized, while the body of the on-board chef, Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, was found near the wreck hours after the disaster.
Besides the diving team, the coast guard has deployed a remotely operated vehicle to scan the seabed and take underwater pictures and videos that it said may provide “useful and timely elements” for prosecutors looking into the disaster.
