World

Israeli police arrest four suspects for settler attack on Palestinian village

22 August 2024 - 13:04 By James Mackenzie
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mourners react during the funeral of Rashid Al-Sadeh, a Palestinian who was killed during an Israeli settlers' attack in the village of Jeit, near Qalqilya, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Mourners react during the funeral of Rashid Al-Sadeh, a Palestinian who was killed during an Israeli settlers' attack in the village of Jeit, near Qalqilya, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 16, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Image: Raneen Sawafta

Israeli police arrested four people suspected of taking part in a violent attack by Jewish settlers on the Palestinian village of Jit in the occupied West Bank, during which one Palestinian was killed, authorities said on Thursday.

The August 15 attack by dozens of settlers armed with guns and Molotov cocktails, drew unusual condemnation from Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who promised a swift investigation.

“This was a severe terror event that included setting fire to buildings and vehicles, stone and Molotov-cocktail hurling, as well as live fire, resulting in the killing of one Palestinian and the injuring of another,” a statement by the police and the domestic security agency said.

The increasing incidence of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war has drawn broad condemnation internationally, including from allies of Israel such as the US.

Palestinians and rights groups regularly accuse Israeli forces of standing by while attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians take place and say the violence almost never results in prosecutions.

The US and a number of European countries have imposed sanctions on violent settlers and called repeatedly on Israel to do more to curb the attacks.

The Israeli authorities said the four arrested included three adults and a minor who were suspected of several acts of terrorism against Palestinians.

The investigation was continuing, the statement said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Israeli military retrieves bodies of six hostages held in Gaza

Israel retrieved the bodies of six hostages from the Khan Younis area in southern Gaza overnight, according to statements from the military and the ...
News
2 days ago

Deadly bomb blast in Tel Aviv was a terrorist attack, Israeli police say

A bomb blast in Tel Aviv late on Sunday has been confirmed as a terrorist attack, Israeli police and the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency said ...
News
3 days ago

Turkey will continue to increase pressure on Israel, Erdogan tells Palestinian leader Abbas

The two leaders discussed recent developments and the steps to be taken for a lasting ceasefire and peace in Gaza, Erdogan's office said in a post on ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Adetshina free to pursue Miss Universe Nigeria title amid SA citizenship probe South Africa
  2. Zondo rescues soldier fighting axing for decades with final ruling South Africa
  3. Parts of Randburg still dry as crooks try to sell city water to residents South Africa
  4. Courier employee shot in botched robbery South Africa
  5. 'He faced his final moments with grace': veteran teacher William Smith dies South Africa

Latest Videos

Acting President Paul Mashatile presides over the signing of second ...
Jacob Zuma briefs the media