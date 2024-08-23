Robbers armed with guns and rocket-propelled grenades ambushed a police convoy in Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least eleven officers and wounding others, the police and interior ministry said.
The incident took place in the southern Pakistani district of Rahim Yar Khan.
A police statement said the robbers attacked two police patrols near the border between two provinces.
Pakistan's interior ministry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered police leadership to take swift action to chase and arrest the culprits.
Nine policemen have been injured, the Punjab police spokesperson said.
The border region is considered a no-go area for citizens. Police and other law enforcement agencies do not have much control of the area, which a large number of gangs use as a safe haven.
Reuters
Robbers kill eleven police in southern Pakistan, say police
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo
Robbers armed with guns and rocket-propelled grenades ambushed a police convoy in Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least eleven officers and wounding others, the police and interior ministry said.
The incident took place in the southern Pakistani district of Rahim Yar Khan.
A police statement said the robbers attacked two police patrols near the border between two provinces.
Pakistan's interior ministry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered police leadership to take swift action to chase and arrest the culprits.
Nine policemen have been injured, the Punjab police spokesperson said.
The border region is considered a no-go area for citizens. Police and other law enforcement agencies do not have much control of the area, which a large number of gangs use as a safe haven.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos