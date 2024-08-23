World

Robbers kill eleven police in southern Pakistan, say police

23 August 2024 - 11:20 By Urvi Dugar and Mubasher Bukhari
Nine policemen have been injured, the Punjab police spokesperson said.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet/ File photo

Robbers armed with guns and rocket-propelled grenades ambushed a police convoy in Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least eleven officers and wounding others, the police and interior ministry said.

The incident took place in the southern Pakistani district of Rahim Yar Khan.

A police statement said the robbers attacked two police patrols near the border between two provinces.

Pakistan's interior ministry and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and ordered police leadership to take swift action to chase and arrest the culprits.

The border region is considered a no-go area for citizens. Police and other law enforcement agencies do not have much control of the area, which a large number of gangs use as a safe haven.

Reuters

