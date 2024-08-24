World

German police search for assailant in festival stabbing that killed 3

24 August 2024 - 09:45 By Tom Sims and Rene Wagner
Police members and forensic experts work following an incident in which several individuals were killed on Friday night when a man randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife at a city festival, in Solingen, Germany, August 24, 2024. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Image: Thilo Schmuelgen

Police hunted on Saturday for an unknown assailant hours after he killed three people and wounded others in a stabbing attack at a festival in the western German city of Solingen.

Eight were injured, five of them seriously, the police said in a statement early on Saturday. That was up from the four serious injuries the police reported earlier.

“Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team,” police said.

The incident occurred at about 9.40pm (1940 GMT) on Friday, when the man attacked multiple people with a knife, the police said.

The perpetrator aimed specifically for people's throats, the police added. They could not provide further details or a motive.

“Our security authorities are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator and investigate the background of the attack,” Germany's interior minister, Nancy Faeser, said in a post on X.

The attack occurred at the Fronhof, a market square in Solingen where live bands were playing. It was during a festival marking the 650th anniversary of the city in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which borders the Netherlands.

Authorities cancelled the remainder of the weekend event.

Fatal stabbings and shootings are relatively uncommon in Germany. The government said earlier this month it wanted to toughen rules on knives that can be carried in public by reducing the maximum length allowed.

In June, a 29-year-old policeman died after being stabbed in Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration. A stabbing attack on a train in 2021 injured several.

North Rhine-Westphalia state's interior minister, Herbert Reul, visited the scene early on Saturday. He told reporters it was a targeted attack on human life but declined to speculate on the motive.

Reuters

