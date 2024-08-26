Four injured in Sydney stabbing attack, Australia police say

The attacker “was armed with what we believe to be a boxcutter,” police superintendent Donald Faulds said in a televised press conference.
Aerial footage of the scene by the Australian Broadcasting Corp showed two crashed cars cordoned off with police tape.
Sydney, a city of 5 million, has seen a spate of knife attacks this year, prompting the New South Wales government to toughen its knife laws. The state parliament passed laws in June giving police electronic metal-detecting scanners to check people without a warrant at shopping centres, sporting venues and public transport stations.
In April, six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a mall in Sydney's Bondi area.
Four people including a police officer were injured in a stabbing attack in Sydney early on Sunday, police said, the latest in a series of knife assaults in Australia's biggest city this year.
A man who ran from the scene has been taken into custody, police said in a statement. There is no ongoing threat to people in Sydney, said New South Wales state Police Minister Yasmin Catley.
Police said no-one was killed in the attack, which came after a “domestic-related” incident in a car that collided with another vehicle in the southern suburb of Engadine.
