World

Harris raises $540m since launching her presidential campaign

26 August 2024 - 07:09 By Steve Holland
Democratic presidential nominee and US vice president Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois on August 20 2024. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Democrat Kamala Harris has raised $540m (R9.5bn) in little more than a month since she began her race for US president, with a surge of donations flowing in during the Democratic National Convention last week, her campaign said on Sunday.

A memo released by Harris' campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said the $540m raised included $82m (R1.4bn) that came in during convention week and is a sign of Democratic enthusiasm for her candidacy.

"This is the most ever for any presidential campaign in this time span," she said.

Vice president Harris became a candidate for president on July 21 when President Joe Biden stepped aside under pressure from fellow Democrats concerned about his cognitive ability after he stumbled during a June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump.

The Harris candidacy has generated momentum that has put Trump on the defensive and he has struggled to maintain the media spotlight on him.

Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Tim Walz, take their campaign for the White House on a bus tour through Georgia this week, looking to build support in a state looming large in the November 5 election.

Reuters

